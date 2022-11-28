Omnichannel payment solutions provider airpay has integrated over 500 e-governance services through UMANG, a single platform for citizens to access pan India e-gov services ranging from Central to local government bodies.

Founded by Kunal Jhunjhunwala, nephew of the late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, airpay has become the first financial services player to empower 500 million citizens with government services.

Its more than five-lakh assisted retailer network — airpay vyaapaaris — will now be able to offer e-governance services across 558 districts, 5,903 villages, and 37 States and Union territories to 600 million citizens.

These services include Atal Pension Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Co-Win, IRCTC, GSTN, Jeevan Pramaan, Income Tax, passport ,and much more.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, who is also the Managing Director of the company, said, “airpay’s integration with UMANG will not only enable vyaapaaris to offer a variety of services to citizens, consequently enhancing customer experience and boosting the number of new customer walk-ins, but it will also increase vyaapaaris’ potential to generate income.”

Integrations to accelerate growth

airpay vyaapaaris are kirana store owners, small retail establishments and female entrepreneurs who use the platform to empower and educate their customers with a comprehensive suite of financial services meant to collect, buy, lend, borrow, or invest. The vast majority of vyaapaaris for airpay are from tier-2 and -3 cities.

The integration will accelerate access to government services at the grassroots level, especially to the underserved population.

Our three business verticals — acquiring, vyaapaar and platform — have grown exponentially, said Kunal.

He added, “We work in traditional industries such as education, hotels, banking, finance, insurance, etc. They basically came to a standstill during the Covid-19 period but have since then recovered and improved month-on-month.”

airpay launched its vyaapaar platform at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and aims to double its base to over 10 lakh vyaapaaris by next year.