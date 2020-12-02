Airtel arm Nettle Infrastructure increases stake in Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited (Nettle), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired an additional equity stake of 4.94 per cent in Bharti lnfratel (Infratel), increasing its equity stake to 18.62 per cent in lnfratel.

The acquisition of the equity shares of Infratel has been done at an aggregate consideration of ₹2,882.32 crore and 133,000,000 representing 4.94 per cent equity stake in Infratel, Airtel said in a stock filing.

Airtel and Nettle hold equity stake of 23.04 per cent and 13.69 per cent, respectively, in Infratel and the aggregate holding of the company and Nettle is 36.73 per cent in Infratel.

With this acquisition by Nettle, the aggregate shareholding of the Airtel and Nettle stands increased to 41.66 per cent in Infratel now, the company added.

Infratel in November had merged with Indus Towers and it was decided that Airtel will hold 36.7 per cent stake in the merged entity, Vodafone UK 28.1 per cent, Providence Equity Partners 3.1 per cent with public holding 35.2 per cent.

As per the proposal, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) had elected to receive cash pursuant to the right available to certain shareholders and as pursuant to the same, VIL has received cash consideration of ₹3,760 crore for its 11.15 per cent shareholding in Indus.