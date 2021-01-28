Airtel demonstrates Live 5G service over commercial network in Hyderabad

Content creators mean business
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Thursday has become the country’s first telco to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate Live 5G service over a commercial network in the city of Hyderabad .
The company has partnered with Ericsson to demonstrate the service with around 20 devices and will be fully roll out, once get approvals from the government and when adequate spectrum is available.
Airtel did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the Non Stand Alone (NSA) network technology, the company said.
“Using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains - Radio, Core and Transport,” it said.
Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies. Specifically, in Hyderabad, users were able to download a full length movie in a matter of seconds on a 5G phone, the company said.
“Every one of our investments is future proofed as this game changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel said.
“We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the eco system to come together – applications, devices and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit,” he further said.
