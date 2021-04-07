Airtel launches Airtel loT

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched 'Airtel loT', an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of the Internet of Things (loT) and prepare for the era of connected things.

"Enterprises have three key requirements for loT. First, connectivity solutions that future-proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make loT data actionable. Airtel loT is built on these insights to simplify the loT journeys of enterprises,” Director and CEO of Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, said in a statement.

Airtel loT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly-secure and seamless fashion.

At its core is a 5G-ready network that comes with the option to deploy Narrow Band-loT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

It also has a flexible set of Application Programming Interfaces to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allow enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting and analysing data through their existing workflow tools.

MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that use Airtel's loT solutions.

India's cellular connectivity based loT market is forecast to grow to ₹10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases. Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises and 1 million medium and small enterprises, including start-ups.