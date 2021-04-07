Airtel launches Airtel loT

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched 'Airtel loT', an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of the Internet of Things (loT) and prepare for the era of connected things.
"Enterprises have three key requirements for loT. First, connectivity solutions that future-proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make loT data actionable. Airtel loT is built on these insights to simplify the loT journeys of enterprises,” Director and CEO of Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, said in a statement.
Airtel loT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly-secure and seamless fashion.
At its core is a 5G-ready network that comes with the option to deploy Narrow Band-loT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.
It also has a flexible set of Application Programming Interfaces to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allow enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting and analysing data through their existing workflow tools.
MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that use Airtel's loT solutions.
India's cellular connectivity based loT market is forecast to grow to ₹10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases. Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises and 1 million medium and small enterprises, including start-ups.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...