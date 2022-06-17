Airtel launches Xstream Fiber in Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service — Airtel Xstream Fiber — in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The company has become the first private internet service provider to roll out FTTH broadband services in these remote geographies, it said in a statement.

Airtel’s high-speed broadband is currently available to customers in Leh, Ladakh, and Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Vir Inder Nath, CEO of Broadband Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to bring Airtel Xstream Fiber’s high-quality broadband experience to these regions. The post-pandemic era has led to a surge in demand for high-speed broadband in homes, especially for work from home, online learning as well as online entertainment.”

According to the official, the company is aggressively investing to serve customer needs and plans to expand its FTTH footprint.

Airtel Xstream Fiber, available in 847 cities, had over 4.8 million customers as of March 2022. The company aims to scale its footprint to 2,000 towns by 2025.