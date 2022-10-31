India's second-largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Monday, posted an 89 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY23 to ₹2,145 crore, amid improved average realisation per subscriber.

The total revenue rose 22 per cent YoY to ₹34,527 crore during the just-ended quarter, according to a statement.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company is now rolling out 5G and exuded confidence that Airtel 5G Plus will deliver the best experience in India.

"At the same time, we remain concerned about the low ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) that our business delivers due to pricing that is the lowest in the world. Given the large investments required to drive digital adoption in India, we believe there is a need for tariff correction," Vittal said.

Average Revenue Per User for the quarter stood at ₹190 as compared to ₹153 in Q2 FY22 on the back of the "continued focus on quality customers, feature phone to smartphone degradation, and data monetisation", the Airtel statement said.