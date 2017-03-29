Info-tech

Airtel transfers 11.32% stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infra

PTI Updated on January 15, 2018

BL30_MOBILETOWERS

Bharti Airtel completed the sale of 11.32 per cent stake in its mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel to its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure for Rs 6,806 crore, the telecom operator said today.

“The company has today completed an inter-se transfer of 11.32 per cent stake (2,09,416,643 shares) in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.

The consideration received from stake sale is Rs 6,806 crore.

Post the inter-se transfer, Bharti Airtel will hold 50.33 per cent while Nettle will hold 11.32 per cent in Bharti Infratel. The remaining 38.35 per cent will be held by public and other shareholders.

Last week, Bharti Infratel had said Nettle Infrastructure Investment will acquire 21.63 per cent in the company from parent Bharti Airtel.

The stock of Bharti Airtel was trading 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 343.50 on the BSE.

Published on March 29, 2017
Bharti Airtel Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor
In Info-tech

Minister denies CAG’s charge, says all spectrum allocated only via auctions

According to a CAG report, there has been spectrum ...

Key metrics steady for TCS

Traction continues in large verticals, client additions ...

‘Consumers have the right to pick a-la-carte channels’

TRAI says viewers don’t to have go for bouquets offered

Essar’s AGC Networks completes acquisition of US-based Black Box

Deal to expand company presence, add to revenue