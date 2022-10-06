Amazon Fire TV users in the US can now watch ad-supported content for free, including movie trailers, sports news, and cooking and travel shows from IMDb. According to a TechCrunch report, users need not download or subscribe to watch these videos.

The free content is listed in the Home tab under three heads: Sports News & Highlights, Trending Trailers, and Food & Cooking. The ‘search’ bar, too, can be used to find the free offerings.

The ‘Sports News & Highlights’ menu has coverages from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, MLB, NASCAR, Sportswire, Stadium, ACC Digital Network, and PAC-12 Networks. Users can watch short clips. For full live sports events, users will have to subscribe to Prime Video. Trending Trailers showcases free IMDb trailers of series and films. The ‘Food & Cooking’ row streams free cooking shows and food travel series including America’s Test Kitchen, GoTraveler and 5-Minute Recipes.

