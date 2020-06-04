Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel: Report

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Bharti Airtel, Reuters reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.
The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5 per cent stake based on the current market value of Bharti, the third-largest telecom in the country with more than 300 million subscribers.
The talks between Bharti Airtel and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached, it said.
An Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters that the company does “not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future”.
BusinessLine could not independently verify the story.
ALSO READ: Nokia, Vodafone Idea deploy world’s largest dynamic spectrum refarming
“We routinely work with all digital and OTT players and have deep engagement with them to bring their products, content and services for our wide customer base. Beyond that there is no other activity to report,” an Airtel spokesperson told BusinessLine.
Indian telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, were scouting for funds for expansion and to pare debt.
Earlier, sources told this newspaper that internet giant Google has initiated discussions to acquire up to 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). The move, if successful, would also help the American company compete with Facebook in the world’s fastest growing telecom market.
READ THE STORY: Google in talks to buy stake in Vodafone Idea
Since April 22, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 78,562 crore from investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.
