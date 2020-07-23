Amazon India announces 10 new Fulfilment Centres across India

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in India, with 10 new Fulfilment Centres (FCs) and expansion of seven existing buildings. With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 States, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.
The new FCs include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centres. Amazon India’s fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet.
“The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and we are delighted to help Indian customers get everything they need, while keeping our customers and our workforce safe,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.. “With the expanded network of more than 60 FCs, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfilment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics,” Saxena added.
The new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.
The expansion is designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for Amamzon India’s customers and sellers across the country. All new FCs will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and have what they need delivered at their doorsteps, the company added.
When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs, and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers. The recently introduced Receive Centres are product collection points where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network in India.
“In these challenging times and in post-Covid-19 era, e-commerce will be a key driver of India’s growth and job creation,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. “Physical procurement will give way to digital transactions.” India, he noted, is still at the beginning of its e-commerce revolution. “As this segment grows and expands, Amazon should provide safe access to products for the people of India, work closely with our kirana stores so that they also benefit from the expansion of the market and the support industries such as packaging, trucking and construction. All these will have a significant multiplier impact on India’s economy,” Kant added.
“I am happy to see the continued investment Amazon is making to infrastructure in India on a regular basis. I am also glad that it is providing market access to our MSME’s, craftsmen and artisans,”Kant said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...