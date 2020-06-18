Amazon India expands ‘Amazon Flex’ delivery program to more than 35 cities

Amazon India today announced the expansion of the Amazon Flex delivery program to more than 35 cities in the country.

The global delivery program, launched in June 2019 in India, aims at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can be their own boss, create their own schedule and earn Rs120 to Rs140 per hour by delivering packages to Amazon customers. The expansion of the program from three cities in June 2019 to 35 cities in June 2020 has created tens of thousands of part-time opportunities for individuals in metros and non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior, and Nashik among others.

Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said: “Over the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the Amazon Flex program from thousands of individuals who have benefited by delivering to Amazon customers."

"Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Their safety remains our top priority, and we are taking the right precautions, and have implemented a series of preventative health measures. As we continue to scale and further grow the program to more than 35 cities across the country, Amazon Flex will add tremendous value in serving our customers so they can stay home and practice social distancing," Rochlani added.

Since its launch in June last year, the program has created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals who are looking to supplement their income by delivering packages during their spare time. Interested delivery partners can sign up, choose their own schedule, and deliver packages – all using the Amazon Flex app. Interested individuals can visit website for more details.

Amazon is committed to the health and safety of its associates, partners, employees, and customers and has implemented several preventive measures, close to 100 significant process changes in their fulfilment network for the safety of its people during this pandemic.

These include mandatory face covering, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitisation of frequently touched areas, thermal screening of every Flex partner, and awareness-building among associates including Amazon Flex partners on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitization.

In the last three months, the company has leveraged technology to completely shift the on boarding process to a virtual experience, has introduced digitised training for Flex partners and has implemented no touch check-in for delivery associates in the buildings.