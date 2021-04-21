Amazon India launches Fire TV Cube

Amazon has announced the launch of Fire TV Cube, the new hands-free, Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience in India.

The TV device combines the capabilities of Amazon’s line of Fire TV streaming media players with the Alexa features.

“With Fire TV Cube, customers can voice-control their entertainment system including compatible TV, Set-Top Box, Smart Home devices, A/V receivers, etc,” Amazon said.

Users can stream content from Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, and others. Plus, tune to live TV channels with cable or set-top box providers and access “tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills” on their TV with the device.

The device features a hexa-core processor. It is equipped with far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and has a built-in speaker. The device is also equipped with advanced beamforming technology that combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing, and competing speech to make sure Alexa clearly hears a user request when placed next to their TV, Amazon explained.

Fire TV Cube uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC.

It comes with an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice Remote, and IR extender cable and is available for customers in India at ₹12,999 on Amazon.in and select Croma and Reliance outlets.

Customers can purchase an HDMI cable separately, which is available at no extra cost along with the device as an introductory offer, the company said.