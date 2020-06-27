Amazon Pay launches ‘Smart Stores’ to empower local vendors

Amazon Pay on Friday announced the launch of “Smart Stores” where customers scan the store’s QR code using the Amazon app to explore the products available within the store, company mentioned in its official release.

After selecting the products they wish to buy their checkout with Amazon Pay, they can avail the option of UPI, balance, or credit or debit cards.

Customers can on-the-spot convert a transaction into an EMI and from time-to-time avail rewards from their banks or through Amazon Pay. The bill will also be delivered digitally to make the journey contactless and seamless, Amazon noted.

Amazon Pay’s Smart Store claims to empower local shops with the following capabilities to increase footfalls, improve customer experience, and generate more sales.

Digital Storefront

Amazon said that it enables local shops to launch a digital storefront thereby enabling their customers to discover products, read reviews, evaluate offers while in the store, or from anywhere using the Amazon app.

Contactless Payments with EMIs and Bank Offers

The feature claims to enable merchants to offer the entire suite of contactless payment options including UPI, balance, credit and debit cards, EMIs and bank offers, and send a digital bill to reduce contact and save costs.

Amazon Pay Rewards

The company further informed that it enables local shops to offer Amazon Pay reward coupons to attract new customers, as well as incentivize customers to come back to them for their next purchase, thus increasing footfalls.

Speaking on the initiative, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, said in the official release: “Amazon Pay is already accepted at millions of local shops, we are trying to make customers’ buying experience at local shops even more convenient and safe through Smart Stores. Further, through EMIs, bank offers, and rewards, we seek to make these purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers, and help increase sales for merchants.”

Amazon Pay maintained that it has partnered with leading banks to offer customers the best value and in-store purchasing experience.