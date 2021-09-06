Amazon Prime Video’s content head Vijay Subramaniam quits

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, put in his papers ending his four-year stint.
He spearheaded content strategy at a time when the OTT platform was focussed on strengthening its local content and regional language play, and premiered several direct-to-digital films amidst the pandemic.
A spokesperson for Amazon Prime Video said, “We can confirm the departure of Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last 4 years. Vijay played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages. We wish Vijay the very best for his upcoming endeavours.”
Also see: OTT is no longer niche
The company added that its Director and Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi will continue to lead Prime Video in India and work across all teams.
Prior to his stint at Amazon Prime Video, Subramaniam had an over 14 year-long stint at Walt Disney Company where he held multiple roles including Vice-President - Content & Communication.
In recent times, Amazon Prime Video has had many successes with shows such as the Family Man, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven among others, besides premiering films such as Shershaah, Coolie No 1 and Gulabo Sitabo.
According to the Ormax’s OTT Audience Report 2021, there are currently 96 million active paid OTT subscribers in the country.
India is expected to become the third-largest video-on-demand OTT market in Asia-Pacific after China and Japan by 2025 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent. The subscription video-on-demand segment alone is expected to grow at 18.3 per cent CAGR from 2020 to 2025, growing to $2.7 billion, according to estimates by PwC.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...