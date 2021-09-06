Amazon Prime Video’s content head Vijay Subramaniam quits

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, put in his papers ending his four-year stint.

He spearheaded content strategy at a time when the OTT platform was focussed on strengthening its local content and regional language play, and premiered several direct-to-digital films amidst the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Amazon Prime Video said, “We can confirm the departure of Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last 4 years. Vijay played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages. We wish Vijay the very best for his upcoming endeavours.”

Also see: OTT is no longer niche

The company added that its Director and Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi will continue to lead Prime Video in India and work across all teams.

Prior to his stint at Amazon Prime Video, Subramaniam had an over 14 year-long stint at Walt Disney Company where he held multiple roles including Vice-President - Content & Communication.

Successful shows

In recent times, Amazon Prime Video has had many successes with shows such as the Family Man, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven among others, besides premiering films such as Shershaah, Coolie No 1 and Gulabo Sitabo.

According to the Ormax’s OTT Audience Report 2021, there are currently 96 million active paid OTT subscribers in the country.

India is expected to become the third-largest video-on-demand OTT market in Asia-Pacific after China and Japan by 2025 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent. The subscription video-on-demand segment alone is expected to grow at 18.3 per cent CAGR from 2020 to 2025, growing to $2.7 billion, according to estimates by PwC.