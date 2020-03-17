Amazon to hire 100,000 new employees in US as online orders surge owing to coronavirus pandemic

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Amazon Inc on Monday said that it is looking to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers in the US to cope up with the surge in online orders owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online,” the tech giant said in an official blog post. “We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the US in our fulfilment centres and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”
The company will also increase the hourly wages of its employees in the US and Europe.
“In the US, we will be adding an additional $2 per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries,” it further said.
Furthermore, the company is trying to ensure that products are restocked as soon as possible as many recognised brands and products are quickly falling out of stock on its website due to the surge in online orders. The delivery giant is also trying to prevent an artificial surge in prices of essential products.
“We're also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this pandemic and have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with our long-standing policy. We actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policy,” Amazon said.
Other US supermarket chains apart from Amazon such as Albertsons, Kroger and Raley's are also seeking new staff to manage its busy sections and online orders according to a Reuters report.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...