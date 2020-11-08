Amazon.in launches ‘Music Fest’ with offers on headphones, earbuds

Amazon.in on Saturday announced ‘Music Fest’ for music enthusiasts that entails a host of deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, earbuds, wireless earphones, wireless neckband, among others.

Amazon mentioned in its official release that customers can get up to 75 per cent off on headphones from brands, including boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, pTron, Jabra, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose.

Amazon stated that customers can enjoy up to 45 per cent off on Sony; up to 50 per cent off on JBL headphones and can get OnePlus earphones starting ₹1999. They can also shop for a varied range from other popular brands like Sennheiser, Realme and Oppo and get up to 50 per cent off on the selection. During Music Fest, customer can save more with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of ₹ 5,000 and above, Amazon stated.

Here are some latest launches:

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone with Mic (Active Black): The new Rockerz 255 are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset and 10mm drivers for HD sound. It is available for ₹999.

Noise Shots X5 PRO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds: These earbuds have a new Qualcomm 3020 chipset for faster Bluetooth 5.0 pairing. It offers a playtime of 8 hours on every charge. It is available on Amazon for ₹3,499.

Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof: It comes with 7 hours of playtime. It is available for ₹899.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds: Jabra Elite 65t has up to 15 hours battery with the charging case. It is available for ₹3,999.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds: With 24bit audio signal processing and a relatively better signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 headphones improve the sound quality. These earbuds will be available at a price of ₹14,990.

Realme Buds Wireless: Realme Buds comes with a better bass experience with its 11.2mm bass driver. Realme Buds Wireless comes with a large 110mAh battery, giving you a playback time of up to 12hours on a single charge. It is available for ₹1,799 on Amazon.in.

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: The TWS Airdopes 441 are equipped with 6mm drivers for immersive sound and offers a seamless user experience via its capacitive touch controls. It is available for ₹1,999.