Amazon.in launches ‘Music Fest’ with offers on headphones, earbuds

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Amazon.in on Saturday announced ‘Music Fest’ for music enthusiasts that entails a host of deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, earbuds, wireless earphones, wireless neckband, among others.
Amazon mentioned in its official release that customers can get up to 75 per cent off on headphones from brands, including boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, pTron, Jabra, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose.
Amazon stated that customers can enjoy up to 45 per cent off on Sony; up to 50 per cent off on JBL headphones and can get OnePlus earphones starting ₹1999. They can also shop for a varied range from other popular brands like Sennheiser, Realme and Oppo and get up to 50 per cent off on the selection. During Music Fest, customer can save more with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of ₹ 5,000 and above, Amazon stated.
Here are some latest launches:
boAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone with Mic (Active Black): The new Rockerz 255 are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset and 10mm drivers for HD sound. It is available for ₹999.
Noise Shots X5 PRO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds: These earbuds have a new Qualcomm 3020 chipset for faster Bluetooth 5.0 pairing. It offers a playtime of 8 hours on every charge. It is available on Amazon for ₹3,499.
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof: It comes with 7 hours of playtime. It is available for ₹899.
Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds: Jabra Elite 65t has up to 15 hours battery with the charging case. It is available for ₹3,999.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds: With 24bit audio signal processing and a relatively better signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 headphones improve the sound quality. These earbuds will be available at a price of ₹14,990.
Realme Buds Wireless: Realme Buds comes with a better bass experience with its 11.2mm bass driver. Realme Buds Wireless comes with a large 110mAh battery, giving you a playback time of up to 12hours on a single charge. It is available for ₹1,799 on Amazon.in.
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: The TWS Airdopes 441 are equipped with 6mm drivers for immersive sound and offers a seamless user experience via its capacitive touch controls. It is available for ₹1,999.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...