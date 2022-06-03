Analytix Solutions expands footprints to Ahmedabad

Outsourcing solutions provider, Analytix Solutions on Friday opened an office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after its existing offices in Boston, Florida, and Texas in the US.

The company's expansions follow a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Gujarat Government with an investment commitment of ₹250 crore as part of the Government’s recently announced IT/ITES policy.

The company looks to make the most of the growth opportunities in the outsourcing industry in a post-Covid world.

Analytix has also launched Insight360, a financial and operational solution custom-tailored to the unique business demands and the management concerns of the restaurant industry.

“This is a very significant investment by Analytix. Gujarat has traditionally been very strong in chemicals, pharma, automobiles, and manufacturing, but we need to do more for a strong presence in the IT industry. We recently announced an IT policy that gives bigger and better benefits than any other State,” Vijay Nehra, Secretary, Science & Technology Department, said at the inauguration.

Satish Patel, CEO & Founder of Analytix Solutions, said, “This is just the beginning. We have committed 1,500 to 2,000 additional jobs in Gujarat in three to five years, and we need the help and support of everyone in the team to make it happen. All of you need to step up and contribute to taking this company to the next level, and we will ensure you have plenty of opportunities to grow and excel in your career.”

Analytix provides multi-divisional outsourcing specialising in technology-enabled and value-driven solutions to small & medium size enterprises.

Analytix works closely with clients in the food and beverage industry, startups, professional services, retail, indoor sporting facilities, eCommerce, franchises, and durable medical equipment, providing domain expertise in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Medical Billing, IT, and AV.