Apex court asks Amazon, Flipkart to face the CCI probe

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain pleas of e-commerce firms, Amazon and Flipkart, challenging an order permitting the Competition Commission of India to carry out a preliminary investigation into the alleged violation of the competition law.
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that challenging the enquiry is like wanting a notice before the registration of an FIR under the criminal law and asked the e-commerce giants to submit themselves to the probe by the CCI.
Karnataka HC dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against probe by CCI
“We expect big organisations like Amazon and Flipkart to offer themselves for the inquiry and you do not want that. You have to submit and enquiry has to be permitted,” said the Bench which also comprised justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant.
On being told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Flipkart, that the time to respond to the CCI was expiring on August 9 itself, the Bench extended the time by four more weeks which was objected to by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CCI.
Mehta said that a week should be given to these firms as in Covid times people mostly shop online through these companies.
The Karnataka High Court had on July 23 junked the plea of Amazon-Flipkart against the CCI probe for alleged violations of the competition law.
The high court had said that the e-commerce firms had no need to shy away from an inquiry if they were not involved in violations.
"The inquiry cannot be crushed at this stage. If the appellants aren't involved in violations of any provisions of the competition law, they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India," the bench had observed.
It had added that the appeals were devoid of merits and substance and deserved to be dismissed.
The CCI's January 2020 probe order had followed a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smart phones and related accessories.
Challenging the order, the two e-commerce giants had approached the Karnataka High Court but a single judge bench of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar had dismissed it saying that it would be unwise to prejudge the issues raised by the petitioners in these writ petitions at this stage and scuttle the investigation.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...