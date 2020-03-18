Info-tech

App developed to track Covid-19 cases district-wise

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

TechM college develops solution

The students of Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering, promoted by Tech Mahindra, have developed a district-wise tracking app to help locate COVID-19 cases in the country. This will help people avoid the virus-prone areas or take precautionary measures.

Besides, it will also help policy makers and authorities to pool in resources to address the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The tracker, available at https://covindia.netlify.com, collates information and links it with their geographical location.

“The data for the tracker is obtained from credible and reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health and other reputed news organisations. A team of students will track and pull out data and feed it to the app,” an executive of Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering said.

Tech Mahindra set up this college in Hyderabad in 2014 in association with the French institute Ecole Centrale Paris.

