Apple announced that it is now increasing the number of ads shown in the App Store. Apple also stated that these ads will now be visible in Today Tab rather than showing up in search results or search tab, and developers will be charged for the ads.

As per the reports, Apple said that the digital purchases for content that is consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of “boosts” for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchases.

As a new step altogether, Apple is directly charging iOS developers for advertising in Facebook, Instagram, and more iOS apps that charge users for boosting their posts in the app.

Reports also suggest that Apple will start selling ad space within its Today tab in all countries, other than China. Today tab ads will feature an icon that has “Ad” written on it with a blue background to set them apart from other recommendations.

Apple App Store will now show advertisements in four sections in total, including ‘Today Tab’.