Apple expected to launch iPhone 12 on October 13

Apple has sent out an invite to a ‘special Apple event’ to be held on October 13 where it is expected to launch its next iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 12.

The tech giant has not provided any further details on the invite which simply reads, “Hi, Speed.”

The special Apple event will be hosted from Apple Park and will be streamlined online on Apple’s website at 10:30 pm IST.

According to reports, the ‘Hi, Speed’ written on the invite can point to faster speeds with 5G connectivity. Apple’s upcoming iPhone will be the first phone from the brand to support 5G connectivity.

It is also expected to have a faster A14 processor and a better refresh rate, the Indian Express reported.

Apple Watch

Apple, last month, had organised an online event where it had launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad Air. However, it did not give any further hints about its upcoming iPhone.

Apple is expected to launch its entire iPhone line-up consisting of as many as four variants according to reports. The line-up is expected to include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, Gadgets360 reported.

Tech analyst and tipster Jon Prosser last month had tweeted that the iPhone and iPhone Mini will have a 6.1- inch and a 5.4-inch display respectively.

“Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributors on October 5.The shipment includes iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1 -64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before,” Prosser had tweeted.

Apple is also expected to launch a smaller HomePod smart speaker, new headphones, Apple TV streaming box and a rumoured location tracking device alongside the phone, according to an Indian Express report.