Coders at Mysk are opposing Apple’s much-acclaimed privacy policy for its iPhone users. Coders claim that Apple has a Directory Services Identifier (DSID) uniquely linked to each Apple ID and iCloud data, which tracks data usage anonymously.

As per Mysk coders, Apple could use the individual DSID to track App Store browsing history. This situation contradicts Apple’s strong claims over users’ privacy policy, which expands to iOS 16 version.

Earlier, Apple findings suggested the iOS 14.6 sends a lot of third-party app activities to Apple. The third-party data shared to Apple include information about keyboard languages, iPhone set model number, and other details that might be a potential tool for decoding any fingerprint.