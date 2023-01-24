Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.3 updates to its users along with new features and bug fixes.

The latest Apple iOS 16.3 version update is about 700 MB in size.

iOS 16.3 update.

As it teased on its Beta version, Apple iOS 16.3 brings two new Unity wallpaper to honour and celebrate Black lives, advanced end-to-end encryption for iCloud, a physical Security Key for 2-factor authentication, and enhanced SOS emergency call.

One can access the Unity wallpaper collection from the Wallpaper section under the in-app Settings.

Unity wallpaper

