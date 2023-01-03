Apple iPhone has been rolling out new features every now and then. The latest update by Apple is the iOS 16.2 version. With the new year, Apple is expected to introduce several new features along with the rumoured iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4 roll out.

Here is a list of features that are rumoured to launch or expand its country base in 2023. Among them are, Apple Pay Later financing option and the Apple Card savings account that will allow for interest to be earned on Daily Cash.

Related Stories How to set Google Maps as the default app on iPhone Access map links via Gmail or Google Chrome READ NOW

Apple in full swing with the New Year

Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later was announced at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 in June. Apple Pay Later, a money and financing feature, allows users in the US to split a purchase into four equal payments over a period of six weeks, with zero interest. Apple Pay Later will be built into the Wallet app and will be available for purchases in-app and online purchases on the iPhone and iPad. Apple reported that this feature might roll out with iOS 16.4 version update for US users.

Apple Card Savings

Apple said in October that Apple Card users would “soon” be allowed to open a new high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs and get their Daily Cash cashback rewards automatically deposited with zero fees, zero deposits, or balance requirements. Apple users can manage the account through the Wallet app on the iPhone. Given all this information, there is no confirmed timeline as to when the savings account feature will launch.

Related Stories How to manage duplicate contacts on iPhones? A step-wise guide to manage duplicate contacts on your contact list. READ NOW

Push notifications for Safari

Earlier, Apple said iOS 16 will roll out opt-in support for Safari push notifications in 2023. This feature will enable users to get notification alert from Safari directly as it does for apps.

Apple ID security key

Apple iOS 16.3 beta version has teased the security key for Apple ID feature. This Apple iOS feature provides users the option to use hardware security keys to further protect their accounts. Once this feature is enabled, Security Keys strengthens Apple’s two-factor authentication by requiring a hardware security key as one of the factors instead of a verification code from another Apple device.

Related Stories Apple iOS 16.2 brings 5G network support to India Apple iOS 16.2 brings end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, advanced data protection, and others READ NOW

A dvance Data Protection

Apple launched an Advanced Data Protection (optional) feature that expands end-to-end encryption to iCloud segments, such as iCloud Backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. The feature was added in iOS 16.2 for US users only and will start rolling out to the rest by early 2023, as per the company. The feature rollout can be expected along with iOS 16.3 or iOS 16.4 versions.

Expand SOS via Satellite user base

Apple introduced the SOS via Satellite feature in November in Canada and US to the iPhone 14 series lineup running iOS 16.1 or later. The SOS via Satellite feature allows users to send text messages to emergency services via satellite even without network coverage. Since the launch, the feature has been made available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Notably, Apple did not provide any list of the countries where the feature will be expanding to.