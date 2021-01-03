Apple to allow Amphetamine macOS app to remain on the App Store

Apple will allow the free macOS app Amphetamine to remain on the App Store after threatening to pull the app over violation of guidelines.

Apple had threatened to pull the free app that prevents Macs from going into sleep mode over branding issues.

William C. Gustafson, the developer of the app earlier this week had taken to Reddit and GitHub to detail the situation.

The issue

“Amphetamine is a free app that helps keep your Mac awake. Amphetamine has been on the Mac App Store since 2014 and it’s been downloaded over 432,800 times. It currently has over 1,400 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating in the US Mac App Store,” wrote Gustafon.

Apple had asked the developer to remove all references to the word “amphetamine” and remove the pill from the app’s icon, threatening to pull the app if changes were not made.

“On December 29th, 2020, a representative from Apple contacted and informed me that, after 6 years on the Mac App Store, Amphetamine had spontaneously began violating one of Apple's App Store Guidelines. Apple then proceeded to threaten to remove Amphetamine from the Mac App Store on January 12th, 2021 if changes to the app were not made,” he added.

“In the US Mac App Store, Amphetamine pretty much lives in the top 30 of the free Utilities categories, and has moved into the top 10 on numerous occasions,” wrote Gustafon.

The App Store guideline that the app was accused of violating read, ““Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco or vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store. Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies) isn’t allowed.”

Apple had further specified to Gustafon that his app appeared “to promote inappropriate use of controlled substances. Specifically, your app name and icon include references to controlled substances, pills.”

The developer had appealed to Apple against the decision denying any violation of the guidelines stating that the app does not promote the use of illegal drugs.

“"Amphetamine” is not a “street-name/slang” for the organic compound, and in no way promotes its irresponsible, illegal, or recreational use. Just like amphetamine (the organic compound) can be legally used to keep humans awake and attentive, Amphetamine (the app) can be legally used to keep your Mac awake,” he wrote on GitHub.

Apple’s decision had come as a surprise to Gustafon who said that the app had been featured Apple in a Mac App Store Story in the past. It has also been reviewed and recommended by tech sites such as Lifehacker and MacRumors, featured in podcasts, and is often found in those “Best Mac Apps” lists.

Apple had then agreed to let the app remain on the App Store, taking the developer’s appeal into consideration.

“On January 2nd, 2021, I received a call from Apple to discuss the results of my appeal. On that call, an Apple representative stated that Apple now recognizes that the word "amphetamine" and the pill icon are being used "metaphorically", and in a "medical sense",” Gustafon said.

“The appeal was accepted and Amphetamine will remain on the App Store,” he said.