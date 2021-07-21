Info-tech

Apple to release all 5G-enabled iPhones for 2022 line-up: Nikkei

Reuters July 21 | Updated on July 21, 2021

The company will not introduce an updated version of its iPhone Mini next year, the report said

Apple Inc will release from next year only 5G-enabled iPhones and will revamp its budget handset after, for the first time in two years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It will start selling a 5G version of iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, the report said, adding that the budget iPhone will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc’s X60 modem chip.

Apple seeks up to 20% increase in new iPhone production for 2021

Apple will not introduce an updated version of its iPhone Mini next year, after it failed to become popular among consumers, the report said.

Apple introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside business hours.

Published on July 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Apple Inc
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.