As data localisation gathers steam, RailTel goes on cloud offensive

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
RailTel, the ₹1,025-crore railway PSU, is set to compete with cloud service providing giants such as Amazon and Microsoft.
With RailCloud, the PSU is set to join the list of 14 cloud service providers empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITy). The Ministry has advised its departments to store data in the data centres of firms on the empanelled list.
“We have already applied to be empanelled with MeITy, and it is expected to be finalised in two months,” RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla told BusinessLine.
India’s huge population and vast middle-class make it a lucrative market for global companies including those in e-commerce, electronic payment mechanisms like credit card, social media and other enterprises trying to monetise its data.
In this background, there is a rising call for data localisation. The e-commerce draft policy also noted that the data of Indian consumers should be stored within the country.
The EU has already brought in data storage norms to protect the privacy and other rights of its people.
RailTel has a data centre in Gurugram, with a back-up facility in Secunderabad.
The PSU has 1,000 terabytes of storage space, enough to store about 10 lakh good-quality movies of 1 GB each.
The MeITy’s list of cloud service providers include Amazon Internet Services, BSNL, IBM India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Reliance Corporate IT Park and Tata Communications.
Others firms that are empanelled include CtrlS Data Centers, Cyfuture India, Net Magic IT Services, Nxtra Data, Sify Technologies and Web Werks India.
These centres are periodically audited by the government to ensure that they are safe, secure and adhere to the norms.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...