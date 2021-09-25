Average monthly active users of the top 500 apps globally over 90 million in Q2 2021: Report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The top 500 apps globally averaged a record 91.7 million monthly active users in Q2 2021, up 8.4 per cent year-over-year, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, certain aspects of the global mobile app market have normalised, such as first-time app installs, which grew 1.7 percent YoY in H1 2021, trailing the 25.7 percent YoY growth seen in H1 2020.
However, consumer spending growth has remained elevated along with consumer engagement with the world’s top apps, as per Sensor Tower’s latest report, State of App Engagement 2021,
Since Q1 2018, the top 500 apps worldwide have grown their active user base each quarter and that accelerated last year during the onset of the pandemic.
In Q2 2020, the top apps had averaged 84.6 million monthly active users, up 18 percent YoY. Though not significantly high, the trend was still upward in Q2 2021, climbing 8.4 percent to 91.7 million.
Business apps gained significant traction. The average monthly active users (MAU) of the top 100 business apps climbed in 2020 with persistent growth into the first half of 2021, making it the fastest growing category by active users.
Compared to Q1 2018, the average MAU has seen a compound annual growth rate of nearly 42 per cent.
When it came to the category level, Entertainment apps accounted for the highest time spent by consumers on apps in Q2 2021. As per the report, users spent an average of approximately 29 minutes per day in each app among the top 100 iOS apps in the category during the study period.
It was followed by Social Networking apps where users spent an average of nearly 24 minutes per day in each of the top 100.
Also see: Beware of trojan malware attack, MeitY warns customers of 27 major banks
“Compared to Entertainment apps, that time was spread out over more sessions of shorter durations, as users performed quick check-ins on their social channels,” Sensor Tower said in a blog post.
In terms of gaming, though the Hypercasual genre topped the list with the most monthly and weekly active users on average, mobile Shooter genre games saw more players on a daily basis.
Owing to the success of battle royale titles such as PUBG Mobile including its variant Game For Peace on iOS in China and Garena Free Fire, the top 50 games in the Shooter genre averaged 7.6 million daily active users in Q2 2021. The genre also recorded the third most WAU and the fourth most MAU.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...