AWS launches Young Builders Challenge

Aiming to expose school students to computer science, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the AWS Young Builders Challenge.

Students need to submit their ideas on how AI can change the future of India, focussing on sub-themes like education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation. The challenge, which is open for participation to all schools across the country, targets students studying in Classes 6 to 12.

Evaluating projects

After registering, schools will receive a set of learning modules on cloud computing and AI. “Students need to complete the module and then proceed to build their projects. Schools will evaluate the student entries based on parameters prescribed in the challenge, and submit their top two projects for further assessment,” an AWS statement said.

An external jury will evaluate entries in the national round and entries from the top 10 schools across India will be presented in a live virtual showcase scheduled for November 15, 2021.

The last date for submitting entries is November 5.

Winner incentives

The top 10 schools will win a virtual artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ ML) lab sponsored by AWS for one year, trophies and Amazon vouchers. They will also get a direct entry to the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) juniors track, which will be conducted by the Union Ministry of Education in mid-2022.

“Additional awards will be presented to the top 100 schools, top 3 schools with maximum submissions, and to the top 3 entries voted as public favourites. All students with eligible entries will receive participation certificates,” it said.

The challenge seeks to help students in developing an early understanding and adoption of cloud computing and AI while inspiring design and computational thinking,” it said.

The initiative is being supported by Union Ministry of Education, Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Code.org (for learning content and project building tools).