AWS launches Young Builders Challenge

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Aiming to expose school students to computer science, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the AWS Young Builders Challenge.
Students need to submit their ideas on how AI can change the future of India, focussing on sub-themes like education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation. The challenge, which is open for participation to all schools across the country, targets students studying in Classes 6 to 12.
After registering, schools will receive a set of learning modules on cloud computing and AI. “Students need to complete the module and then proceed to build their projects. Schools will evaluate the student entries based on parameters prescribed in the challenge, and submit their top two projects for further assessment,” an AWS statement said.
An external jury will evaluate entries in the national round and entries from the top 10 schools across India will be presented in a live virtual showcase scheduled for November 15, 2021.
The last date for submitting entries is November 5.
The top 10 schools will win a virtual artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ ML) lab sponsored by AWS for one year, trophies and Amazon vouchers. They will also get a direct entry to the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) juniors track, which will be conducted by the Union Ministry of Education in mid-2022.
“Additional awards will be presented to the top 100 schools, top 3 schools with maximum submissions, and to the top 3 entries voted as public favourites. All students with eligible entries will receive participation certificates,” it said.
The challenge seeks to help students in developing an early understanding and adoption of cloud computing and AI while inspiring design and computational thinking,” it said.
The initiative is being supported by Union Ministry of Education, Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Code.org (for learning content and project building tools).
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...