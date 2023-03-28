Fabian Biz India, the Kannur (Kerala)-based startup offering live price updates for B2B grocery products on its platform, is in talks with angel investors for pre-series A funding. The funds will be used to develop the platform to digitise the B2B grocery market in Kerala, says Irfan Ahamed, Founder Director.

One-stop digital purchase area

Fabian Biz India is registered with both Startup India and the Kerala Startup Mission. “We aim to digitise grocery purchases of retail owners, providing them a one-stop digital purchase area with last-mile delivery,” Ahamed told businessline. “We recently launched a mobile application, available on both iOS and Android devices, to help store owners manage their orders and account information.”

Through the app, grocery store owners can access a comprehensive product catalogue, view real-time product prices, and track their current and past orders, explained Ramsic V, co-founder of the startup. “The app features an account ledger, which provides store owners a detailed record of their financial transactions with the company.”

Price updates

The app helps grocery store owners access information about product prices, enabling them to make informed decisions when placing orders. “This feature has been received positively by our users, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the B2B grocery market here,” Ahamed said. One of the challenges Fabian faces is convincing retailers to switch to an online ordering system. Many retailers are used to the traditional method of ordering over the phone or in person, and it can be difficult to change habits. However, Fabian’s platform has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use, which has helped it overcome this hurdle, Ramsic said.

B2C platform

Fabian exclusively serves retailers and is currently operating in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. “We want to expand throughout Kerala and, eventually, beyond. We believe that there is a huge opportunity to digitise the grocery industry. We want to create a platform that truly simplifies the supply chain and benefits everyone involved,” he added. Fabian also plans to launch a B2C platform where individual consumers can order groceries online and have them delivered to their doorstep, Ahamed said.