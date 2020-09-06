Ban on Chinese apps opens up opportunity for India play

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Even as the government’s ban of PUBG will open up doors for Indian gaming start-ups, it will take one to three years for them to achieve scale and size.
A few days back, the government banned 118 Chinese apps and the most high profile of them was PUBG “The Indian domestic market in the last few years is growing but still small when compared to developed ones,” said Manish Agarwal, CEO Nazara Technologies, which has developed games such as Chhota Bheem and is backed by investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The gaming industry was pegged at ₹6,200 crore in 2019 and is estimated to grow four-fold to ₹25,000 crore by 2022.
Games such as Rogue Heist, a multi-player online shooter game, designed and developed entirely in India, and others similar to this are expected to fill this gap. This game development, especially the ones such as PUBG or FIFA, takes years and requires constant capital flow and perseverance. “It takes us 3-12 months from concept to prototype stage and there are subsequent tweaks needed to keep the game running,” said Agarwal.
So, while many start-ups came up to fill the void left by TikTok, can PUBG’s shoes be filled?
The answer, according to industry watchers, could be a one to three-year wait. However, there are many factors at play, from the cost of game development, finance costs to the per capita spend on games
Santosh Pai, Honorary Fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies said it’s difficult to make a single game because skills required are expensive, so a team must be developed for a string of games. It’s more like a production house constantly producing movies, so home-grown replacement for PUBG will take time. Add to that, larger game development companies have scaled up, supported by large investors such as Tencent in PUBG and EA Sports, with revenues of $5 billion in 2019.
Getting to that level is still some time away as gaming adoption in India went mainstream only with the advent of smartphones in the last decade.
“In India, people started playing on their phones and we see casual gamers as early adopters,” said PR Rajendran, Co-Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia, maker of World Cricket Championship (WCC), a cricket simulation game with 130 million installs.
This trend seems to be driving companies such as India’s first gaming unicorn Dream11 (which had revenues of ₹200 crore in 2018), Mobile Premier League and PokerDangal, in the card game categories. “One would need to understand the nuances of customer preferences and behavioural patterns, apart from the technology skills and ability to innovate rapidly. For example, gaming around sports, especially cricket, cards and other allied themes seems to be popular,” according to Raja Lahiri, Partner, Grant Thornton India.
The number of people playing online games is set to cross 300 million. “As affordable internet connects people from tier-2 and -3 cities through their smartphones, we can expect a lot of casual and social gamers joining the online mobile gaming market,” said Rajendran.
So, are investors lining up? “Demographics in India heavily support the demand for newer and more games,” said Arvind Sivdas, Co-founder, SuperCric, which got funding from Nordanvind Investments. Gamezop, a New Delhi-based startup, raised ₹32 crore ($4.3 million) in Series A round led by global e-sports fund BITKRAFT, and participation from Velo Partners and FJ Labs.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...