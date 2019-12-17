Bharatpe selected by MasterCard for its accelerator initiative

Mastercard has selected BharatPe for its Start Path program.

Part of the Mastercard Accelerate global initiative, Start Path has a portfolio of 220 startups since its founding in 2014 and-picks approximately 40 startups from a pool of 1,500 applicants annually.

"BharatPe, along with six other tech startups, will get an opportunity to integrate to integrate its technology with Mastercard’s network of experts, customers and partners," the company said.

BharatPe claims to have around 25 lakh merchants who accept transactions for free on UPI. Bharat Pe has processed transaction value of Rs. 15,000 crores annually and has grown 20x in 2019.