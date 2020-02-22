Info-tech

Bharti Infratel gets FDI approval for Indus Towers merger

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on February 22, 2020 Published on February 22, 2020

Bharti Infratel’s board will meet on Monday (February 24) to take stock and decide the future course of action

Telecom infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd, has received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approval for its proposed merger with Indus Towers.

“Please be informed that FDI approval for merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel has been received late evening yesterday,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Infratel’s board will meet on Monday (February 24) to take stock and decide the future course of action, it said.

BusinessLinein its Saturday edition had reported that Bharti Infratel is believed to have received FDI approval for its proposed merger with Indus Towers, a move that would create the world’s second-largest telecom tower firm.

