Shardeum, an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine)-based autoscaling blockchain platform, plans to drive adoption of Web 3.0 technology among students and young developers in India.

Through its ‘Proof of Community Backpacking’ tour, the company has reached out to over 7,500 students across 50 educational institutions in 28 Indian States and Nepal. The company further aims to connect with over 100 engineering and technology institutes and over 10,000 students in 12 months.

Greg Hemmer, Head of Ecosystem, Shardeum, said by conducting workshops and engaging with premium institutions such as IIT Goa and Vellore Institute of Technology, the company has introduced many developers to the potential of Web3 technology, fostering a strong community of innovators eager to explore and build on the Shardeum platform.

“We are working closely with educational institutions to integrate blockchain technology into their curricula, thus preparing the next generation of developers,” he added.

Talent pool

Nischal Shetty-led Shardeum believes that Web 3.0 is one of the emerging technologies where India could be in the driving seat due to its large talent pool.

The country has almost 12 per cent of global talent driving Web3 development across the world and also has a thriving local start-up ecosystem.

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras recently conducted its student body poll using blockchain technology.

SRM University, Chennai, that houses one of the biggest blockchain clubs in the country, has an inspiring story to share. Mintair, a start-up founded by students of the university, found an innovative solution to help users of Shardeum to run nodes on the platform in one simple click.

Shardeum aims to attract developers and businesses by helping them become successful, and delivering a blockchain that enables them to build applications without the worry of losing users due to expensive transaction fees.

By providing comprehensive support and resources, the company aims to create a thriving ecosystem that encourages innovation and the development of new decentralised applications.