Bharti’s LEO-based broadband services scheduled for testing next year

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The UK-based satellite operator OneWeb, recently acquired by Indian telecom conglomerate Bharti Enterprise, would start testing the services from its constellation of 648 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites by latter part of 2021.
This testing would be carried out mainly in the upper parts of Northern Europe, said Bharti Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Thursday.
Last month Bharti jointly with the UK government bought OneWeb, which filed for bankruptcy after its major investor SoftBank Group, declined to give fresh funding of $1 billion.
Participating in a webinar organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on allowing more private sector participation in India’s space activities, Mittal sought the help and guidance of Indian space agency in getting landing rights for putting up ‘two or three ground stations in north, south and western parts of India’ for OneWeb services.
This will help OneWeb start delivering its services in early part of 2022 when the entire constellation is up, he said.
“We would have started to test by latter part of next year itself (at) 42 degrees north where we start to cover the polar region and upper northern Europe. Then we would have started to test a lot of ground and user terminals,” Mittal said seeking ISRO’s help and support to develop user terminals which cater to the needs of Indian users.
“India requires affordable rural broadband connectivity. We also very clearly know that reaching fibre or even terrestrial radio in some parts of deep Nicobar, deserts in Rajasthan or the deep forests in Madhya Pradesh is going to be almost impossibility. But, why should these people be deprived of broadband connectivity?” he asked.
Mittal said the firm has already earmarked a lot of areas in India where the benefits of the LEO constellation broadband connectivity will be made available.
One of the highlights of the LEO constellation is going to be low latency.
“We are currently testing some BMW cars and they are showing great promise. And delivery at less than 32 milliseconds which becomes a game changer as opposed to GEO (geosynchronous) satellites which have a latency of 560 milliseconds,” Mittal said.
Latency is the time taken by a bit of information to traverse a network from its originating point to the final destination. In high-speed internet it is often latency rather than the bandwidth that determines user experience.
“With less than 50 milliseconds, you start to get real-time interactive services, gaming and other downstream services,” Mittal said.
He said Bharti plans to seek a strong rapport and cooperation agreement with ISRO to see the combination of LEO-GEO put to use in Indian territory, combing the strengths and capacity requirements of these two constellations.
Opening his remarks in the webinar, Mittal said the government needs to have a “light-touch” policy towards Indian private sector, while being stringent in policy matters relating to security and foreign policy.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...