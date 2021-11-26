Info-tech

Black Friday sale offers from realme on Flipkart

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 26, 2021

The company is likely to offer multiple deals on various smartphones

Smartphone brand realme has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Black Friday Sale’ bringing offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting November 26t to 30 across Flipkart and realme.com.

Customers can now avail many offers that include ₹4,000 discount on realme GT Neo 2 and GT Master Edition, ₹2,000 discount on realme 8s 5G, ₹1,000 discount on realme 8i , and ₹1,500 discount on narzo 50A, and discounts on a number of other smartphones including narzo 30, realme C21Y, realme C25Y, and narzo 50i along with other smartphones.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Realme
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like