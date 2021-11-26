Black Friday sale offers from realme on Flipkart

Smartphone brand realme has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Black Friday Sale’ bringing offers and super-saving deals for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting November 26t to 30 across Flipkart and realme.com.

Customers can now avail many offers that include ₹4,000 discount on realme GT Neo 2 and GT Master Edition, ₹2,000 discount on realme 8s 5G, ₹1,000 discount on realme 8i , and ₹1,500 discount on narzo 50A, and discounts on a number of other smartphones including narzo 30, realme C21Y, realme C25Y, and narzo 50i along with other smartphones.