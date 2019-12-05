BSNL credits October salary today

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has credited October salary on Thursday, while that of November would be delayed further.

The funds for the salary payment are from certain internal accruals and some payment that has come from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), sources said.

Employees of BSNL also confirmed that the salaries were credited into their bank accounts.

As per the company’s policy, salaries are credited on the last working day of every month.

This was the fifth time that BSNL missed the salary date. The public sector unit had paid the August salary after an 18-day lag, while July wages were credited on August 5, and February salary was paid later in March.

The company had credited September salary on October 23, after a delay of 23 days.

“The delay in salary payment is expected to continue till January or February as BSNL’s priority now is to complete the payment – statutory payments, life insurance and pension among others of staff who have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme - by January 31, 2020,” a source said.

On Wednesday, BSNL employees conducted protest demonstration throughout the country demanding payment of October and November salary and no discrimination in salary payment to ITS officers on deputation.

