BSNL FTTH services are increasingly gaining acceptance

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) services are increasingly gaining acceptance, with the State-owned telecom operator now providing more than 85,000 connections every month.

The company plans to increase the number of connections it provides to about 1 lakh, a source close to the development told BusinessLine.

In October, BNSL provided a record 88,779 connections, with Kerala circle topping the charts with 15,793 connections and Tamil Nadu circle coming in second by adding 10,539 new users. BSNL offers over seven plans in these circles, and the new additions are mainly coming in from the basic plans, the source said.

On Wednesday, All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the State-run telecom operator, conducted lunch hour demonstrations across the country.

AUAB comprises as many as 11 unions of the beleaguered telecom company, including Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees’ Union (BSNLEU), National Federation of Telecom Employees (NFTE), All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), National Union of BSNL Workers and SC/ST Employees Welfare Association of BSNL (SEWA BSNL) among others.

