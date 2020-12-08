BSNL will not survive another year without 4G spectrum: Union

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which is already four years behind other operators in rolling out 4G services, will not survive for another year without 4G spectrum, according to an employees’ union.
The union, All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), is also planning to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s immediate intervention to procure 4G equipment “without discrimination”.
According to the union, while private operators are procuring equipment from Finnish company Nokia and Swedish firm Ericsson, BSNL is asked to procure equipment from domestic vendors.
“Even though the Government has banned procurement of equipment from Chinese vendors, equipment already installed continues to be operational. Under these circumstances, BSNL should be allowed to upgrade all its 2G and 3G BTSs installed by ZTE to support 4G services,” P. Abhimanyu, Convenor of AUAB, told BusinessLine.
Further, the public sector unit has also sought permission to upgrade all its 2G and 3G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) supplied by ZTE to support 4G services. Of its total 49,300 BTSs, 36,000 were installed by ZTE and the remaining 13,300 with Nokia.
Earlier in June, BSNL’s 4G upgradation tender was cancelled after the country’s telecom licensor, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), asked the state-run firm to “avoid” using Chinese telecom gear as the Government wanted to promote ‘Make in India’ policy.
AUAB also cautioned that any attempts to hive off BSNL’s mobile towers into the new subsidiary BSNL Tower Corporation (BTCL), converting it into a subsidiary firm or opting for disinvestment will be met with “militant struggles”.
BTCL was incorporated in October 2018 to house BSNL’s nearly 70,000 towers.
Also Read: BSNL Tower Co begins separate accounting process since Oct 1
According to the union, BSNL outsourcing the maintenance of its optical fibre cable, landline and broadband connections has resulted in “serious deterioration” in quality of services. AUAB intends to take this issue with the management.
BSNL had outsourced the maintenance contracts in May this year.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...