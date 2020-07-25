Business minds from across globe join initiative to develop solutions to combat pandemics

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
IncubateIND, a community-backed platform for corporates, will take part in an initiative called One Hack-a-thon. The initiative has been designed by top business minds in 20 countries to encourage developers, start-ups, and technology enthusiasts to develop solutions that will help combat pandemics globally.
An official release said One Hack-a-thon promises its participants an opportunity to learn to work collaboratively on world problems, while learning about the challenges of their peers through first hand engagement.
IncubateIND said the objective behind this initiative was to ideate solutions that are scalable, implementable, and create enforceable solutions to minimise the effect of pandemics in the future.
The initiative is engaging with 20 countries worldwide to create solutions that can be customised by the world, including Greece, India, Turkey, Canada, Sri Lanka, and the US. India will be the organising partner represented by IncubateIND with 100 open start-ups.
The panel of experts at One Hack-a-thon will share their experiences as they mentor the hackers.
The global keynote speakers include Roberto Croci, Regional Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft United Arab Emirates; Rosalía Arteaga, Former President, Ecuador; Safeena Husain, Executive Director & Founder, Educate Girl, Mumbai, India; Ravi Chhatpar, Co-Founder and Partner, and Dalberg Design, London, among others.
One Hack-a-thon will address challenges, including the public distribution system for the poor. It will acknowledge frontline warriors, including healthcare workers, policemen and government officials. It will also look after blood and organ donations
The event will also include discussions on virtual education platforms/ gaming education platforms and open innovations around the handling of pandemics
Punit Jain, Cofounder of IncubateIND, believes that ideas have the capacity to turn time round and aspires to encourage young people to engage in innovation.
“We believe a hackathon should also boost the innovation culture and further establish idea-sharing, effective collaboration, and creativeness driven by the enthusiasm towards a shared goal,” he said.
