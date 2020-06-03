Businesses in APJ witnessed greatercost of data loss compared to global counterparts: Dell Technologies Research

Organisations in the Asia-Pacific region and Japan (APJ), except China, are managing 64 per cent more data than they were a year ago, on an average, revealed Dell Technologies’ Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot. However, with this, the estimated total cost of data loss increased to more than $1.3 million per APJ organisation (Global: $1 million) over the last 12 months, on average, it found.

“The vast majority (Global: 81 per cent and APJ: 77 per cent) of respondents reported their current data protection solutions will not meet all of their future business needs,” it said.

According to the study, organisations in APJ are now managing 13.31 petabytes (PB) of data, a 64 per cent increase since the average 8.13PB in 2018, In comparison to this, globally, organisations are managing 13.53 PB data, a nearly 40 per cent increase since the average 9.70 PB in 2018. “The largest threat to all this data seems to be the growing number of disruptive events, from cyber-attacks to data loss to systems downtime,” it said.

The Snapshot, a follow-on to the biennial Global Data Protection Index, globally surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers across 15 countries at public and private organisations with more than 250 employees about the impact these challenges and advanced technologies have on data protection readiness. Of the 1000 IT decision makers, a fourth were from Asia Pacific and Japan.

The regional findings also show positive progress as an increasing number of organisations in APJ – 75 per cent in 2019, up from 74 per cent in 2018 – see their data as valuable and are currently extracting value or plan to in the future (vis-à-vis Global 80 per cent in 2019, up from 74 per cent in 2018), it said.

“The exponential data growth combined with increasing data value is creating opportunities but also new risks as organisations grapple with how to reliably and sustainably protect their information,” said Alex Lei, Vice President, Data Protection Solutions, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies.

“As the value of an enterprise’s data increases, the cost of data lost increases substantially. In 2020 and beyond, organisations that leverage comprehensive data management and protection capabilities across their multi-platform and multi-cloud environments, will be prepared to effectively mitigate emerging risks, accelerate innovation, reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and optimize business outcomes,” he added.

The study also found that 77 per cent of APJ respondents (Global: 81 per cent) believe their organisations’ existing data protection solutions will not be able to meet all future business challenges.

Respondents shared a lack of confidence in terms of recovering data from cyber-attacks, recovering data from a data loss incident meeting compliance with regional data governance regulations and meeting backup and recovery service level objectives.