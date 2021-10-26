Info-tech

Cabot corporation selects Cognizant to transform its digital operating model

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 26, 2021

Cognizant will enable Cabot to focus its efforts more on driving digital strategy

The US-based Cabot Corporation has selected Cognizant to transform its digital operating model. Cognizant will also act as the managed services provider for Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) and Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) services, enabling automation, cloud, DevOps, artificial intelligence (AI) and self-service.

Cognizant will enable Cabot to focus its efforts more on driving digital strategy, building strategic business partnerships and digitalising the way it does business.

By leveraging a data-driven approach that advances continuous improvement across business services, outcomes and global operations, It will help Cabot to create an enhanced digital experience that drives value for its customers and employees, says a Press release from Cognizant.

