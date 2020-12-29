Catching them young: Hexagon’s centre to train students in AI skills

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Hexagon Capability Centre India (HCCI), an arm of the Swedish technology firm Hexagon AB, has started HexArt Institute to offer free courses in artificial intelligence (AI) courses.
The courses, however, are offered only to students from Class VIII and above. Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan formally launched the 2,000-square feet facility at Mehdipatnam on Monday.
Hexagon has about 20,000 employees in 50 countries, including 1,400 at the Hyderabad facility.
Started as a corporate social responsibility initiative, the institute targets to train over 350 students every year in different batches.
The firm has put in ₹64 lakh on infrastructure and software at the centre. The courses will be delivered online.
“We would like to invest ₹30 lakh every year to manage the AI Community Centre,” Navaneet Mishra, Vice-President and General Manager of HCCI, said.
The courses and certification programmes at the HexArt Institute were designed by industry experts. “The courses will encourage students to engage in self-learning, innovations, and inventions,” he said.
“The idea is to democratise AI knowledge and skills and to provide free education in AI. The fundamental and advanced level courses are designed for students from Class VIII to Class XII and senior engineering graduates respectively,” he said.
The company has tied up with NASSCOM Foundation for offering the courses.
“The goal of AI community centre is to empower and upskill the next generation of youth with AI skills,” he said.
“We observed 2020 as a year of AI in Telangana. It will be a key focus for the coming year and beyond as well. It is very important for us to build a strong talent pool in AI,” Jayesh Ranjan said.
In her message to the organisers, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said that data and AI could add $450-500 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025. “We must start today and prepare a talent pool that can help India propel to be the leader in AI tech,” she said.
