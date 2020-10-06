Government approves 16 mobile companies under PLI Scheme

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday said it had approved 16 eligible applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing notified on April 1.
The Scheme extends an incentive of four-six per cent on incremental sales (over the base year) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years subsequent to the base year (The fiscal year 2019-20).
"PLI scheme has been a huge success in terms of the applications received from global as well as domestic mobile phone manufacturing companies and electronic components manufacturers. The industry has reposed its faith in India's stellar progress as a world-class manufacturing destination, and this resonates strongly with Prime Minister's clarion call of AtmaNirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications, Law and Justice said.
He said the government is optimistic and looking forward to building a robust ecosystem across the value chain and integrating with the global value chains, thereby strengthening the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
The international mobile phone manufacturing companies that are approved under Mobile Phone (invoice value Rs.15,000 and above) segment are Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron.
Out of these, three companies -- Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. Apple (37 per cent) and Samsung (22 per cent) together account for nearly 60 per cent of global sales revenue of mobile phones and this Scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in the country, a government release said.
Under Mobile Phone (Domestic Companies) Segment, Indian companies including Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus Electronics are approved by MeitY. These companies are expected to expand their manufacturing operations in a significant manner and grow into national champion companies in mobile phone production.
Six companies are approved under the Specified Electronic Components Segment, which includes AT&S, Ascent Circuits, Visicon, Walsin, Sahasra, and Neolync.
Over the next five years, the approved companies under the PLI Scheme are expected to lead to the total production of more than Rs 10,50,000 crore and out of the total output, the approved companies under Mobile Phone (invoice value Rs 15,000 and above) segment have proposed production of over Rs 9,00,000 crore.
The approved companies under Mobile Phone (Domestic Companies) segment have proposed production of about Rs 1,25,000 crore and those under Specified Electronic Components segment have proposed production of over Rs.15,000 crore.
The companies approved under the Scheme are expected to promote exports significantly. Out of the total production of Rs 10,50,000 crore in the next five years, around 60 per cent will be contributed by exports of the order of Rs 6,50,000 crore.
The companies approved under the Scheme will bring additional investment in electronics manufacturing to the tune of Rs.11,000 crore.
The companies approved under the Scheme will generate more than two-lakh direct employment opportunities in the next five years along with the creation of additional indirect employment of nearly three times the direct employment.
Domestic Value Addition is expected to grow from the current 15-20 per cent to 35-40 per cent in case of Mobile Phones and 45-50 per cent for electronic components.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...