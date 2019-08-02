China races ahead of US in the battle for 5G supremacy

In the race for tech supremacy, China is betting it can seize the lead by building the world’s biggest 5G wireless networks.

To get there, the country is banking on the might of the one-party state, making sure its state-run carriers have access to cheap airwaves and fast, inexpensive approvals for putting up the hundreds of thousands of base stations the fastest wireless technology requires.

As top phone companies elsewhere flinch at the cost of building 5G wireless networks, Chinas operators are barreling ahead on the governments mandate, virtually free airwaves and equipment at less than half the price U.S. carriers are paying. Being the first to reach massive scale with the speediest networks could also help the nation in its ambition to dominate industries like factory automation, robotics and autonomous driving.

5G is a foundation and catalyst for reinventing industries, said Paul Lee, U.K.-based head of research for technology, media and telecommunications at Deloitte Consulting. The fundamental benefit of being the first mover is that you can build business models on the back of that and export them to other countries.

South Korea’s wireless carriers were the first to offer commercial 5G services, with SK Telecom Co. launching its network in April and Samsung Electronics Co. already offering a 5G-enabled smartphone. But while U.S. carriers in cities like Minneapolis and Chicago have the beginnings of 5G offerings, its in sheer scale where China is on course to edge ahead over the next five years.

That size advantage is also reflected in Chinas push to invent 5G technology.

The country’s biggest companies have already established a lead in patents related to the fastest network technology. Huawei Technologies Co., the contentious Chinese firm that’s at the heart of current U.S.-China tensions, leads the pack as the world’s biggest telecom equipment supplier. Meanwhile, ZTE Corp., which has also drawn Americas ire in the past, comes in at No. 3, according to Berlin-based patent information platform IPlytics.

But that wont necessarily translate into network domination. Chinas three carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. -- are all state owned.

Harvard Business School economist Shane Greenstein says having a bigger government role in 5G may not provide an advantage.

The private firms in China in the digital sector have an admirable record with experimentation, he said. The state-owned enterprises? That is a more open question.

Where the government is helping is by holding carriers costs down.

Beijing is providing the bandwidth for 5G networks almost for almost free, said Edison Lee, head of telecommunications research at Jefferies Hong Kong Ltd.

U.S. carriers, by contrast, bid $2.7 billion at two auctions of 5G airwaves, according to the Federal Communications Commission. In India, the industry group representing carriers says its members cant afford spectrum the government expects to auction for about $84 billion this year.

China’s operators will also pay less for base stations. The units will probably cost about $30,000 each in China, less than half the $65,000 average in other developed-economy markets, Jefferies Lee estimates. Two of Chinas carriers have said they will lease the equipment, cutting the upfront cash outlay to roughly $6,500 each per year, Lee said.

In the U.S., where the government is leaving 5G to companies, carriers will also pay at least five times more than Chinese operators for civil engineering and permits to build 5G, Deloitte Consulting estimates.

The world’s most populous country has about 350,000 5G-operable base stations deployed, nearly 10 times as many as in the U.S., according to a U.S. Department of Defense study.

The report says China claiming the position of standard-setter for 5G, with Huawei leading rival telecom equipment makers, is a risk for the U.S.

This will create serious security risks for DoD going forward if the rest of the world accepts Chinese products as the cheaper and superior option for 5G, said the report.

Concern about China’s edge prompted President Donald Trump to float a proposal last year for the government to build a secure 5G network, people familiar with the matter said at the time. The idea was dropped immediately after regulators, industry leaders and elected officials immediately pushed back, saying companies were in a better position to move the technology forward.

Qualcomm concerned

The idea of China securing that advantage is also stoking concern among competitors beyond the telecommunications equipment and wireless services industries.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc., for example, is urging the U.S. and other Western governments to embrace 5G more rapidly or risk falling behind China in the potentially life-saving technology, which is also used in self-driving cars.

China will be saving hundreds if not thousands of lives much sooner than we will as we fumble to determine which is the standard that is best for the long-term road map in the Western world, Qualcomm Senior Vice President Patrick Little said in an interview.

While Chinas autonomous driving infrastructure lags behind the U.S., where firms like Alphabet Inc.s Waymo LLC are streaking ahead in real-world testing, Chinese companies are developing related 5G applications with some established carmakers.

Belt and Road

ZTE is conducting 5G tests on self-driving cars, and has cooperated with Audi AG’s China unit to develop internet-of-vehicles technology. In robotics, ZTE is working with internet giant Baidu Inc. and Siasun Robot & Automation Co. to develop 5G applications.

Byton Ltd., an electric-vehicle startup based in Nanjing, will release an SUV in China at the end of this year that includes a range of artificial intelligence functions and a roof antenna that offers data transfer rates up to 10 Gbit a second, which it says is hundreds of times the normal average bandwidth.

The benefits of setting 5G standards may also help China outside its borders. President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative includes a push for Chinese-built network infrastructure across the length of a route that runs across Eurasia, the Middle East and parts of Africa.

Developing countries that are more sensitive to cost will find the Chinese 5G price-point difficult to turn down, especially when the offer is sweetened with infrastructure and project-financing incentives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the U.S. Department of Defense report said.

For its part, the U.S. is letting the private sector guide 5G development, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a June speech to wireless executives in New York.

For all this talk about our governments focus on 5G, make no mistake that we are pursuing a market-based strategy to promote 5G development and deployment, Pai said.

And the U.S. crackdown on Huawei, cutting it off from components made by American companies, will be a big test of Chinas 5G lead, says Anthea Lai, Asia Pacific media, technology and telecommunications analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Before Huawei’s ban, China had strong potential to lead in standalone 5G, Lai said. But now we have to see how much Huawei can keep its carrier business intact, she said.

Huawei could slow China down.