Cisco inks MoU with MeitY for cyber security cooperation

Information technology company Cisco on Thursday has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) for cyber security cooperation.

Under the MoU, Cisco and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In, under MeitY) will establish a threat intelligence sharing programme wherein personnel from Cisco and CERT-In will work together to address cyber-security threats and incidents, identify and shape emerging security market trends, share leading practices, and learn new approaches to enhance cyber-security.

The company will also open a new Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Pune to provide a broad range of services, from monitoring and management to comprehensive threat solutions and hosted security that can be customised to meet customer needs.

“The SOC Pune will be operational in a quarter and we will invest significant amount on setting up the facility and hiring. The timing is right for setting up such facilities because of digitisation, smart cities and various other programmes of the government as well,” Dinesh Malkani, President- Sales, Cicso India and SAARC, said.

India will be the fourth location for Cisco’s SOC after Poland, the US and Japan. With India is the fourth location, this structure allows Cisco to provide a 24-hour service for customers, regardless of time zone, using a ‘follow the sun’ model, the company said.