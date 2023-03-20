Cisco, a networking, cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced on Monday its plan to double down on its commitment to India by setting up a new data center in Chennai, introducing new risk-based capabilities across its security portfolio for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and launching several new features for its Duo Risk-Based Authentication solution.

The company will also invest in upgrading its current data center in Mumbai to offer enhanced security solutions to customers. The investments will help provide security services to more customers in a seamless and scalable manner.

Cisco is introducing new risk-based capabilities that will demonstrate progress towards realising the full vision of the Cisco Security Cloud, which will safeguard the integrity of an organisation’s entire IT ecosystem. This includes the latest innovations in Zero Trust, application security, and secure connectivity.

Enhancing digital security

During the two-day Cisco India Summit, which is being held on Monday and Tuesday, the company also launched several new features for its Duo Risk-Based Authentication solution. The features will address security issues, including remembered devices and Wi-Fi fingerprints to authenticate less often in trusted situations, Verified Push to protect against phishing attacks, and expanded SSO capabilities that notify and allow users to reset their passwords before they expire, improving productivity for modern enterprises.

“We are committed to helping Indian organisations enhance security resilience so they can turn their digitisation into a competitive advantage. We are introducing innovative cyber capabilities, expanding our security data center footprint, and continuing to build a dedicated engineering workforce in India to help organisations fortify their defenses and catalyze their transformation in the digital age,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

She stressed on the fact that India remains a critical market for the company and the country has its second largest R&D centre, outside the USA. The company also has a sizeable workforce in India in the space of security engineering. “These employees are instrumental in not only aiding the innovation of cutting-edge security solutions but also supporting Cisco’s business model transformation towards software and subscriptions,” added the company.

Protecting users

“Cybersecurity is becoming more complex every day as businesses fast-track their move to the cloud. At Cisco, we’re committed to providing end-to-end protection for users and devices across multiple clouds and networks while ensuring a seamless experience. Our latest investments and innovations are aimed at helping customers simplify, streamline, and scale their cloud security quickly and efficiently,” said Samir Mishra, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC.

Additionally, as apps become the business, Cisco said that it has made a significant advancement in its application strategy with the introduction of Business Risk Observability, an industry-first enhancement to its Full-Stack Observability application security solution. Business Risk Observability provides a unique business risk scoring solution that combines Kenna Risk Meter score distribution and Business Transactions from Cisco AppDynamics.

