Focussing mainly on the US markets, ClaySys Technologies, the Kerala-based fin-tech solutions firm, is looking at increasing its revenue two-fold in the next three years.

Vinod Tharakan, Founder and CEO, said revenue growth would mainly come from its fast-expanding US footprint as it specialises in financial services business, with a slew of products in robotics process automation that completely automates data entry functions.

“We are a growing company. We are planning to grow by about 25 per cent in the next three years and expect revenue to double by the time. The revenue last year was ₹100 crore,” he said.

At the current pace of growth, he said revenue will cross ₹200 crore. The earnings will be driven by the growing visibility in the US banking space. The entire back-office work will be done from the company’s campuses in India, mainly from Kerala, he said.

The company is focussing more on the US markets, with the presence of around 10,000 banks and financial institutions. The US market is large, but challenging as well. It also caters to customers in Europe, he said.

ClaySys Technologies has been operating its back-office operations from Infopark in Kochi since 2005, with an employee strength of over 1,100. It has expanded by setting up offices in Coimbatore and Goa.