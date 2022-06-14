COAI appoints Pramod K Mittal as new Chairman

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday said it has appointed Pramod K Mittal, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm as the Chairman and P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea as the Vice Chairperson of the association.

It said the decision was taken at its annual general body meeting for the Financial Year 2021-22.

COAI, the apex industry body represents leading telecom, Internet, technology, and digital services companies

“The year 2021, has been a monumental year for the telecom industry with the announcement of structural reforms by the Cabinet at the time when the industry was facing various challenges. The year 2022, started with further relief provided with the announcement of Gatishakti Sanchar Portal as the central right of way portal which would ease the deployment of 5G in India,” SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said while announcing the new appointments.

He said 5G is the future of the telecom industry which will open infinite possibilities to propel growth.

“Along with the strong team, COAI is optimistic about the future of the industry and the opportunities ahead, as 5G and allied technologies get closer to commercial deployment. We are committed to work in alignment with the government and together can address other pending issues such as spectrum allocation, tax levies among others. Creating a hassle-free digitally connected environment for consumers is our ultimate goal,”he added.

Mittal comes with a rich experience of 42 years in telecommunications. Before joining Reliance Jio Infocomm as President, he served in the Department of Telecommunications, for over 37 years.

Balaji is a member of the Core Leadership Team of Vodafone Idea,