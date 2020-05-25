‘Cognizant determined to emerge stronger from Covid crisis’

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
In April 2019, Brian Humphries replaced Francisco D’Souza as CEO of the $17 billion Cognizant Technology Solutions at a time when the US-based software company was facing a series of challenges, including a court case on tax evasion, enquiry on illegal construction in India, and charges of bribery in the US. A year later, there are more challenges as the Covid-19 crisis has disrupted the entire world, and is likely to have a cascading effect across all industries. The IT industry will be hit badly as spending by clients would reduce dramatically. Humphries and his team of 2.90 lakh employees — a majority of them in India — are gearing up to face the challenges post Covid. In this interaction with BusinessLine, Humphries discusses the impact of the pandemic and the road ahead. Excerpts:
What do you think will be the impact of Covid-19 ?
Covid-19 will create winners and losers. On the demand side, we expect all industries to be hit, but some like retail, travel and hospitality will be particularly impacted. We are determined to emerge from the crisis stronger through our close partnerships with our associates, clients and communities. We feel confident that Cognizant will weather the storm better than others.
…. How?
Because of our strong balance sheet and liquidity, and our client mix, geographic mix and industry mix.
What will be the priorities of clients?
The pandemic’s shockwaves have spurred clients to speed up their digital transformations. Major IT trends like core modernisation, data modernisation and cloud adoption will accelerate. These trends are aligned with our strategy to win in the digital battlegrounds of artificial intelligence and analytics, digital engineering, cloud and internet of things. Our strategy is more relevant than ever to clients.
How do you see spending on IT by clients?
CEOs and CFOs are reviewing their balance sheets, liquidity and cost structures. Business investments and IT projects are being prioritised. Discretionary projects are likely to be delayed. We see a clear shift towards innovation, automation and efficiency through application and platform modernisation. We will help clients evolve into modern businesses that are able to stay relevant and sustain growth in the face of continuous technological change.
How challenging the year 2020 is going to be?
The IT services industry is now expected to shrink 5 per cent in 2020, versus original expectations of 5 per cent growth. But I view this as a short-term anomaly and I remain extremely confident in the growth prospects of the services industry. While 2020 will be a challenging year given Covid-19, we are confident that our industry, geographic, and customer segment mix, strong balance sheet, momentum in our digital imperatives, and growing competitiveness will enable us to compete well on a relative basis, regardless of the macro environment.
Where will you invest?
We continue to invest in our business by protecting and developing our digital skills, building out our commercial team, and advancing our work to correct our pyramid by onboarding approximately 20,000 entry-level hires.
What are your focus areas going to be?
No one knows how long the pandemic will last — only that eventually it will fade. We are focussed on controlling everything that is within our control. That begins with ensuring the safety and well-being of our associates as we maintain business continuity for our clients. We have continued to execute our Fit for Growth plan to improve cost structure and fund investments aligned with our long-term growth. We continue to use M&A to advance the execution of our strategy, as evidenced by the four cloud-focussed acquisitions we have announced so far this year. We have strengthened our financial flexibility.
What are the key learning from this pandemic?
The pandemic has reaffirmed two core beliefs about our company: First, the importance of the deep and enduring relationships we have with clients. Over the years, we have earned their trust. Second, the unwavering commitment and tenacity of our 290,000 associates (most of them working from home in India). Despite all the stress and uncertainty in their own lives, they came together to serve our clients, support one another, and keep the company moving forward. Their efforts, visible in every part of the company, from our commercial and delivery teams to all of our support functions, were simply extraordinary.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
Firms reported a surge in EBITDA per tonne in Q4, thanks to higher realisations and savings on energy and ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 have paused at crucial resistances; investors should remain watchful
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...